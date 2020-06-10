JOHN ROSHEISEN

John Arthur Rosheisen, 74, passed away on June 1, 2020, at the Woods Crossing Nursing Home in Brodhead due to Parkinson’s disease.

John was born on July 27, 1945, in Monroe, the son of Lawrence and Helen (Gill) Rosheisen. He married Kristine Bonlie at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Brodhead on Sept. 10, 1966.

John was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Brodhead. John belonged to a card club for many years and enjoyed going on trips with his card club friends. He also bowled for many years in a league. John was at his happiest when working outdoors, whether on the farm or at Martin Automatic in Rockford in the saw shop. A daily game of cards always proved to be interesting at noon.

John is survived by his wife, Kris; five children, Tami (Paul) Stagner, Ryan Rosheisen, Jay Rosheisen, Alison Rosheisen and Amber (Nick) Burkhalter; 13 grandchildren, Hyceal, Madee, Teiha, Jahiem, Alexis, Tatum, Megan, Jada, Ahlyanna, Macie, Addie, John Paul and Jordan; five brothers, Galen (Ruth), Loran (Chris), Randy (Jill), Scott (Doreen) and Brad (Beth) Rosheisen; and many other nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

His parents and his only sister, Sharon Swenson, preceded him in death.

Cremation rites were accorded and a public graveside service was held at the Greenwood Cemetery in Brodhead on Saturday, June 6. The DL Newcomer Funeral Home is assisting the family.