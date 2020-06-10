Resolution sparks petition drive More than 9,000 against change that would allow ATV use on state trail
By Todd Mishler, Editor
Kassandra Huffman didn’t blink upon hearing the news despite potential familial discord and the possibility of taking on city hall in Brodhead.
Huffman started a petition drive to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources — focusing her attention at its Southwest Savannah Ecological Landscape planning team — in opposition to a proposed resolution that would allow ATVs/UTVs on the Sugar River State Trail, which snakes its way for 24 miles between Brodhead and New Glarus.
The proposed mixed-use resolution, if approved, would cover the stretch from Brodhead to Monticello.
Pick up the June 10th print edition for full story….