Brodhead library to allow patrons again next month

By Dan Moeller, Correspondent

Starting July 1, patrons will be allowed to enter the Brodhead library, although browsing the stacks will still be off limits.

The board approved that change at its meeting last Thursday. Like the May meeting, it was conducted via Zoom. The meeting lasted an hour and 44 minutes, about 44 minutes longer than usual as library director Angela Noel detailed information about the library’s COVID-19 related situation.

Pick up the June 17th print edition for full story….