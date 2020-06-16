RICKEY COGGINS

Rickey J. Coggins, 66, of the Beloit area, died Friday April 3, 2020, at Alden Meadow Park Nursing Home in Clinton, WI. He was born on Jan. 28, 1954, in Russellville, Alabama, the son of Cleo and Lola (Allen) Coggins.

Rickey married Brenda Henry on Nov. 24, 1986, in Janesville; she passed away Feb. 4, 2015. He owned and operated his own asphalt business for 40 years, retiring in 2017.

He was a member of the Church of Nazarene in Brodhead. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding motorcycles, gardening and cooking, but his greatest joy was his family and he loved to spend time with them.

He is survived by his children Cristy (Jason) Jones of Milton, Chris Miller of Beloit and Trish (Brian) Garrett of Raeford, N.C.; grandchildren Ricki (DeMarco) Whitby, Bailey Coggins, Logan Jones, Kierstin and Jordan Goecks, Jaida (Antoine) Greene, Gavin and Jake Miller, Taylor and Jayden Garrett; great grandchildren Royalty and DeMarco Whitby and A.J. Greene; siblings Jerry (Darlene) Coggins of Beloit, Patsy Robertson, Jimmy Coggins, Janet Strothman and Vickie Coggins, all of Brodhead, Carol (Greg) Merrick of Independence, MO, Tony (Molly) Coggins of Janesville, and Lisa Coggins of Algoma, WI; special cousin Ernie Hanvy; plus many nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and son Rickey L. Coggins.

A celebration of Rickey’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at The Church of the Nazarene, Brodhead, with the Rev. Ken Lawson officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the church. Everson Funeral Home is assisting the family.