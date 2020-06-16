RUTH BROBST

Ruth M. Brobst, 94, of Brodhead, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Woods Crossing in Brodhead.

Ruth was born on Aug. 7, 1925, in Decatur Township to George and Rose (Schneider) Nenneman. She married Roger Brobst on Feb. 17, 1950. Roger preceded her in death on Aug. 3, 2017.

Ruth was active in her faith and church membership at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. She served the church in many roles over the years, including choir director, Ladies Aid and as a Sunday school teacher. Ruth was devoted to the White Gift food pantry and served as a past president. She was also a member of the VFW Auxiliary.

Survived by her daughter, Vicki (Steve) Krattiger; sisters Dorothy Nenneman of Brodhead and Nancy Montgomery of Janesville; special friend Joyce Nipple and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Virginia Springsted and brother Robert Nenneman.

Graveside services were held June 11 at Greenwood Cemetery in Brodhead. DL Newcomer Funeral Home assisted the family. To express condolences, visit DL Newcomer Funeral Home website.