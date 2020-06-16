Some folks are playing ball Adult softball leagues begin under new, more restrictive guidelines

By Todd Mishler, Editor

Wade Boegli understands all too well the curve ball that the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown at everybody.

So, like with most of life these days, the City of Brodhead Parks and Recreation Department director has begun to move forward in this time of reopening while maintaining social distancing.

“It’s a different world, that’s so true, because so many things you usually take for granted,” Boegli said about resuming recreational pursuits without such things as handshakes or high fives.

At the June 8 city council meeting it was decided that the swimming pool would remain closed for the season.

“That should not come as a huge surprise to most people,” Boegli said Thursday.

