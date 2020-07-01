Erika Eason, 78, of Janesville and formerly of Brodhead, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Our House Memory Care facility in Janesville. She was born on Feb. 11, 1942, in Germany, the daughter of Anton and Adamine (Wendling) Zachmann.

Erika worked in retail sales, relocating to Brodhead from Corpus Christi, TX, in 2006. She enjoyed bird watching, gardening, puzzle making, going on long road trips, taking long walks with her dog Meagan and spending time with friends and neighbors.

She is survived by two daughters, Birgit M. (Brian) Backus, of Brodhead, and Diana Tesla, of Cedar Rapids, IA; son Robert Zachmann, of Houston, TX; brothers Reinhold and Gunter Zachmann and sister Marianne Sauerwein, all of Germany; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a son and daughter in infancy, another son, George Zachmann, and siblings Erna, Marie, Ella, Herta and Anton.

Erika’s wishes were that there be no funeral service.