LARRY BUXTON

Larry G. Buxton, 84, of Albany, WI, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his home. He was born on May 28, 1936, in Lake View, Iowa, the son of Richard and Leta (Mason) Buxton. He married LaDonna Noble on Aug. 17, 1957, in Stewartville, MN. Larry had served in the U.S. Marine Corps in California.

He worked as a mechanic and service manager for almost 30 years. He retired in 1998 and moved to Albany, WI. He was involved with farmers markets and sharpened chain saws. He also loved cutting wood and gardening.

He is survived by his wife LaDonna; sons Steve (Kenda) Buxton, of Twin Lakes, WI, and Randy (Debbie) Buxton, of Albany; daughter Melodee (Nick) Murphy, of Twin Lakes; five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and brother Warren, of Columbia, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, sister Virginia Derby and brothers Arden and Roger.

Memorial services were held June 27 at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead with the Rev. Bill Wienke officiating. Burial was in Hillcrest Cemetery, in Albany. Online condolences may be made at dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com.

The family would like to thank the Albany EMS, Monroe Dialysis/Kidney Care Center, Dr. Stuart, nurses and technicians for all the care they provided.