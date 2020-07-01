Library reopens but with many new guidelines

Brodhead Memorial Public Library reopened to the public today (July 1), offering Library Express services.

Library Express allows patrons to pick up holds in person and return items during the library’s staffed hours. Patrons also can apply for library cards, request book packs and collect grab-and-go activity packs and crafts.

Curbside pickup, which has been offered since late April, will continue by appointment.

Library hours will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m. weekdays. The library will be closed from 1 to 2 p.m. to allow staff to sanitize high-touch items.

