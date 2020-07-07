DONALD DODD

Donald Everett Dodd Sr., 86, joined his beloved wife, Evelyn, in heaven on June 30, 2020.

Don was born Dec. 21, 1933, and married Evelyn Denio on July 23, 1962.

Don and Evie farmed in the Brodhead-Albany area his entire working life. In his retirement he enjoyed gardening, woodworking and fishing with Evie. They did everything together in this life; now they continue in the next. Don and Evie attended Living Word Church in Brodhead for many years and built many wonderful relationships there.

Surviving family members are his children Lisa (Dodd) Peterson, Don Dodd Jr., Daniel Dodd, David Dodd and Douglas Dodd; siblings Randy, Brian and Stanley Dodd and Paulette Hoel; grandchildren Ben and Chris Dodd (sons Dave and Dianne Dodd), Braden, Dillon and Sawyer Dodd (sons of Daniel Dodd and July McCalip), Danielle and Megan Peterson (daughters of Lisa and Brian Peterson) and Haley and Lindsey Dodd (daughters of Don and Mary Dodd).

His parents, Ralph and Doris Dodd, wife Evelyn and brother Rex, preceded Donald in death.

A private family graveside service will take place at a later date at the Greenwood Cemetery in Brodhead. Memorials can be directed to the family in lieu of flowers and sent to DL Newcomer Funeral Home at P.O. Box 26, Brodhead WI 53520.