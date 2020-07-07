JULIE WALMER

Julie M. Walmer, 65, of Juda, died peacefully surrounded by her family Friday, July 3, 2020, at her son’s home in Brodhead. She was born on Dec. 2, 1954, in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Robert and Margaret (Royce) Bagley. She graduated from Juda High School. Julie married Raymond Walmer on Oct. 31, 1986, in Janesville. Julie worked as a manager at Stop N Go in Monroe, a realtor and later at Shopko. She enjoyed camping, flowers and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond, of Juda; son Andy (Angel) Markham, of Brodhead; father Robert Bagley, of Durand, IL; grandchildren Camaron, Leilah and Ayvah; brothers Lonnie Bagley, of Orfordville, and Greg Bagley, of Jeffersonville, KY. Her mother, Peggy Bagley, preceded her in death.

Private graveside services will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Brodhead with the Rev. Tiff Bates officiating. Everson Funeral Home is assisting the family. The family would like to thank the Monroe Clinic Hospice for all of its kindness and support.