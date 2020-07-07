REBECCA FERGUSON

Rebecca “Becky” Ann Ferguson, 42, passed away after a long, courageous battle with Huntington’s disease on July 1, 2020.

Becky was fun-loving and outgoing and loved to help people whenever she could. She was a devoted mother and a very dear friend. She was also a caregiver and a waitress for many years. Becky loved to fish and play pool, listen to music and go to parties.

Becky is survived by her mother Pat “Patty” Ferguson; her brother Bill (Rita) Ferguson; her son Austin Ferguson; her maternal grandmother Laurine Klossner; her aunt Linda (Robert) Sprague; her uncle Bruce Ferguson; her aunt Bobbie “B.B” Schlimmer and several loving cousins, nieces and nephews who were the best!

She was preceded in death by her father Brian “Ferg” Ferguson; her aunt Brenda Ferguson; her aunt Marie Smith; and her cousin Penny Sprague.

Graveside services will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery in Brodhead on Saturday, July 11, at 11 a.m. for final prayers. A Celebration of Life also will be held at Stables Bar and Grill in Orfordville on July 19 at 3 p.m. All are welcome to bring a dish to pass. Please join us in the celebration of Becky!

The DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead is assisting the family.