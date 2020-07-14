DORATHY DOWDEN

Dorathy Alice (Lainio) Dowden, 87, of Albany, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at home. She was born June 26, 1933, to Emil and Ida (Korthals) Lainio. Dody was united in marriage to David Dowden on June 26, 1954, in Waukegan, IL. Dody was born in and attended school in Waukegan.

In addition to being a devoted wife and homemaker, Dody was the clerk/treasurer for Albany Township for 45 years. She cared for many children throughout her lifetime, many of whom still call her Grandma.

Dody is survived by her children, Denise M. (Randy) Riese, of Monroe, WI, D. Lynn Novak (Ron Krupke), of Albany, Dorathy (Griff) Williams, of Wausau, WI, Daniel (Kathy) Dowden, of Walworth, WI, and Don (Svetlana) Dowden, of Houston, TX; daughter-in-law Nancy Dowden, of Adams, WI; 15 grandchildren, Stephanie, Ashley (Joseph), Amanda (Aaron), Adam (Heather), Brad (Megan), David (Kelly), Doug (Heather), Jessica (Luke), Griff (Samantha), Michael (Caitlin), Hamilton (Megan), Kimberly (Dave), Steven (Ali), Maxim and Alexander; 17 great-grandchildren, Vincent, Charles, Alexia, Aiden, Isabella, Allie, Liam, Bode, Kylie, Mia, Makenzie, Karlie, Charles, Daniel, Remington, Raurie and Rooney. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers Howard, Edward and Elmer “Bud”; son David; and grandson Nickolai.

Funeral services were held July 11 at Albany Lions Club in Albany. A private burial followed in Union Cemetery on English Settlement Road in Albany.

Visitation was held July 10 at Shriner Hager Gohlke Funeral Home and on July 11th until time of services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given in Dody’s name to Agrace Hospice. Condolences may be sent to the family at shriner111.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Agrace Hospice team for assisting with their mom’s final journey.