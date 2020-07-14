RANDALL PICKETT

Randall E. Pickett, 67, of Brodhead, died July 10, 2020, at Beloit Hospital.

Randall was born on April 12, 1953, in Monroe, WI, the son of Glenn and Phyllis (Kauk) Pickett. He graduated from Juda High School in 1972 and served in the US Army from 1972-1973.

Randall loved all sports, was employed by recycling companies in the area and he farmed.

Randall is survived by his two daughters, Amy (Marvin) Miller, of Missouri, and Nicole Pickett, of Beloit; eight grandchildren, Taylor, Jasmine, Jayson, Tulia, Melina, Keihlen, Rosalia and Kei’Shaun; siblings Diane (Terry) Meythaler, Rita (Jeff) Jubie, Donna (Dan) Weisenberg, Roger Pickett and Donald Pickett; many nieces, nephews and other relatives; and special friend Chuck Swanson.

Randall was preceded in death by his father Glenn, his brother Darrell, sister Cheryl and nephew Scott Risum.

Graveside services will be held at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Albany, WI, on Saturday, July 18, at 11 a.m. The DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead is assisting the family.