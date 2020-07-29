Brodhead Dance Academy to host outdoor recital Aug. 1 and 2

For the first time in its 19-year history, the Brodhead Dance Academy will be performing outdoors to complete its annual dance recital.

The recital is typically held at Brodhead High School in April. The performance was postponed due to the pandemic and the venue changed to outdoor recently.

Classes restarted in July for four weeks to finish up the regular season, and the outdoor recital will be held in the parking lot Aug. 1 and 2.

“It’s been a tough time for us, but we are doing our best to be creative and give these students their moment on the stage to perform,” academy owner DeAnne Boegli said in a news release. “We re-opened in a new, socially distanced format with small class sizes, staff wearing masks, nightly deep cleaning, students in one-directional traffic flows and hand sanitation upon entry and exit.

