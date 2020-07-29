Covered Bridge Days scaled back but still on

By Katelyn Black, Correspondent

Despite everything that’s different this year, one Brodhead staple remains. Covered Bridge Days will take place Friday through Sunday, Aug. 7 to Aug. 9.

Though the event continues, this year will be smaller than years past.

According to a Brodhead Chamber of Commerce news release, events such as the 5K race, tractor pull, live bands, beer tent and art festival are canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Pick up the July 29th print edition for full story…..