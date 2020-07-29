SHARON STREMICK

Sharon Lee Stremick, 76, of Brodhead, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Monroe Clinic Hospital, Monroe, WI. She was born on July 20, 1944, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Martin and Esther (Green) Herheim. She married Jacob Stremick on April 20, 1963, at the East Luther Valley Church, rural Orfordville, WI.

Sharon worked at Woodbridge Corp. in Brodhead for 15 years. Her passion for helping others then led her to pursue a career in health care. She worked as a dietary aide at the Monroe Manor of Monroe, studied nursing at Blackhawk Technical College and UW-Rock County and worked as a CNA at Rock Haven nursing home of Janesville. She was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Brodhead. Sharon is survived by her husband Jacob (“Jack”); her children Brent Stremick, of Brodhead, Paul (Joanna) Stremick, of Cambridge, WI, Laura (Jim) Stremick-Thompson, of Ixonia, WI, Barbara (Mark) Stremick- Hierl, of Waukesha; and two grandchildren, Keaton Stremick and Jacob Stremick. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Wayne Herheim, Maxine Soehner, Lois Subka and Arlene Foster.

Sharon enjoyed cooking, baking and gardening. She was the heart of her family, and all who knew her will remember her kindness.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, of Brodhead, is assisting the family.