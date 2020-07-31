Brodhead Chamber cancels Covered Bridge Days downtown events

The Brodhead Chamber of Commerce announced late Friday morning that it had canceled the 2020 Covered Bridge Days.

“Working closely with our team of health officials, along with local and state health departments, we have made the tough decision to cancel all downtown activities for this event,” Brodhead Chamber of Commerce President Michael Lowery said in a statement. “I know that our community looks forward to our celebration and will be greatly disappointed. It is our plan for 2021 Covered Bridge Days to be bigger and better. Until then, stay healthy and safe.”

According to the chamber, other Brodhead organizations having activities that weekend have not announced any decisions. Those activities include the chicken barbecue, softball tournaments and horse show.

Updated information regarding Covered Bridge Days may be found at BrodheadChamber.com.