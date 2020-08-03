HARRY BISHOP

Harry C. “Butch” Bishop Jr., 75, of Brodhead, passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Born July 19, 1945, in Indianapolis, Indiana, the son of Harry C. and Lillian (Hanson) Bishop Sr. Butch was a veteran, serving in the Army during the Vietnam War. Butch married Barbara Elam on May 24, 1980.

He worked at General Motors for 36.5 years, retiring in 2003. Butch loved working outside, gardening and working on cars. He was a hardworking man. He enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time with his family. Butch was also an avid movie watcher.

He is survived by his wife Barbara; children Brian (Ally), Brad (Robyn), Gary (Genesis), Steven (Christina), Carl and Jennifer; 11 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter and sister Karen Middleton. He was preceded in death by his mother Lillian and father Harry.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at DL Newcomer Funeral Home with the Rev. Peder Johanson from Bethlehem Lutheran officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Brodhead.

