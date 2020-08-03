RUTH AESCHLIMAN

Ruth Phyllis Aeschliman, 88, of Albany, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Albany Oaks Assisted Living. She was born on April 16, 1932, in Albany Township, the daughter of Frank and Margaret (Lawrence) Dunphy. She married John “Hansie” A. Aeschliman on Nov. 13, 1950, at St. Rose Catholic Church, Brodhead, WI. He passed away on May 13, 2012.

Phyllis was raised on the family farm and attended Albany schools. She had worked for the Albany school system for many years and had many friends in the community. Phyllis was an excellent cook, especially making pies and strawberry jam. She was a devoted wife and mother.

Five children survive her: Susie Kinder, Dan (Shelley) Aeschliman, Joan (Pat) Alderman, Julie (Craig) Bredeson and Angie (Dean) Bavery-Lundstrum. She cherished her eight grandchildren: Brian Kinder, Kelly Lay, Meghan and Kristen Bredeson, Andrew Alderman, Jill McComb, Erin and Anna Bavery-Lundstrum. She was blessed with eight great-grandchildren: Harper, Hudson, Madelyn, Cameron, Elaina, Gema, Arthur and Evelyn. Sisters Dolores and Sharon, brothers-in-law Jule and Roger and many nieces and nephews further survive her. Her husband, brother Lawrence and sisters Mary, Bernadine, Isadore and Joann preceded her in death.

Due to COVID-19, private graveside services will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Magnolia Township, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, with the Rev. Michael Moon presiding. The D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Albany School Scholarship Fund or the Albany Lions.

A special thank you to the Albany Oaks Assisted Living, Monroe Clinic Hospital and Monroe Clinic Hospice for their care and compassion.