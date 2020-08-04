DONNA OLSEN

Donna Lee (Weidman) Olsen, 82, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. She was born on Dec. 6, 1937, in Oakley, WI, the daughter of Leon and Leona (Stocker) Weidman. She grew up in Brodhead, WI, along with sisters Phyllis Seibert and Lanaya Jones.

She graduated from Brodhead High School in 1956. After graduating, Donna worked at St. Clare Hospital for almost two years. She married the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Olsen, on Oct. 18, 1958, at the Zion United Methodist Church in Juda. They were married for 62 years and have always been active members of the Brodhead community.

Donna worked for the Brodhead school system for 22 years beginning in the cafeteria but worked most of her years in the middle school library. Donna was a member of the United Methodist Church, the Nifty Neighbor homemaker group and served many years on the Brodhead Public Library Board. Donna retired from the school district in 2000.

Donna’s greatest pleasure in life was spending time with her four children, seven grandchildren and her beloved six great grandchildren.

She was so proud that she was able to see each of her grandchildren graduate from college and witness each of them get married. She was a very involved grandmother who got great joy spending time watching the grandchildren and her great grandchildren grow.

She is survived by her husband, Robert “Bob” Olsen; children David (Connie) Olsen, DeAnn (Kerry) Schlittler, Dawn (Tom) Swanson and Terry (Tony) Peters, all of Brodhead; sisters Phyllis (Bud) Seibert, of Brodhead, and Lanaya Jones (Gary Altenbernd), of Beloit; grandchildren Jordan (Samantha) Schlittler, Bethany (Nick) Jarvis, Garret (Jade) Olsen, Conner (Marissa) Olsen, Caleb (Alissa) Ahrens, Mariah (Trent) Gerlach and Allen (Jessi) Peters; and great grandchildren Makenna and Keaton Jarvis, Leo and Arlo Olsen, Wyatt Schlittler and Baylor Gerlach.

Her parents, grandchildren Gavin and Jarred Olsen and three brothers-in-law, Dick Olsen, Jerry Jones and Art Riese, preceded her in death.

Visitation was held at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home, 1105 E. Ninth Ave. in Brodhead, on Aug. 6 Aug. 7. Funeral services were held at the funeral home Aug. 7 with burial concluding at Greenwood Cemetery in Brodhead.