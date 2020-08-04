One stitch at a time Women’s quilting shop going strong in Orfordville

Three years ago, Tina Wellnitz and Rhonda Streich were urged to share their passion for quilting with a larger crowd.

Out of this idea came the Sassy Farm Chicks Quilt Company, located on West Beloit Street in downtown Orfordville.

“When this building opened up, there were some people in town who encouraged us to open a shop,” Wellnitz said. “We were doing it at home for friends, so we thought, why not? We’ll try it and see what happens.”

