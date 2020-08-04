Tinker’s Garden makeover

Brodhead’s Business Improvement District has made several improvements to Tinker’s Garden this year. The Brodhead Jaycees placed new mulch, and Kuhn North America donated the newly installed benches to replace the deteriorating concrete pebble stone ones. Brodhead Public Works employee Justin Schwartz installs new benches. “Tinker’s Garden is a great source of pride in downtown Brodhead, and these new benches will be a great addition to the gazebo for Brodhead’s festivals and our downtown visitors for years to come,” Business Improvement District Chairman Mike Olson said. “We are grateful for the assistance of Kuhn and the Brodhead Jaycees with this year’s projects. We are hoping to make more improvements soon.”