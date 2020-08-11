GLORIA ALEXANDER

Gloria Jean Alexander, 87, of Albany passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Pleasant View Nursing Home surrounded by her family. She was born at home, the daughter of George and Millicent (Sinks) Drew on Sept. 13, 1932, in Magnolia, IL. She attended Beloit High School. Gloria was united in marriage to Robert C. Alexander on Dec. 17, 1949, at St. Jude’s Catholic Church in Beloit.

Gloria worked at Advance Transformer for nearly 25 years. She then worked at Maple Leaf sales for about two years before caring for her husband. She also helped her daughter and daughter-in-law with child care for eight years. Gloria was a longtime member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Albany.

She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, watching all her grandchildren’s school and sporting events and taking family vacations in the summer. One of her favorite destinations was Kentucky to spend time with Bob’s family.

She also enjoyed her trips to Las Vegas with Bob playing the slot machines. She treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She was known as Gram Gloria to all the children in her life.

Gloria is survived by her children Michael (Shirley) Alexander, Robert A. (Linda) Alexander, Dennis, Thomas and Theodore Alexander and Tammy (Timothy) Buehler; 19 grandchildren, Scott (Michelle), Paul (Shannon), Angela, Jeremi, Michelle, Brittany (Nate), Cassidy, Jeffery (Kim), Catherine (Robert), Patrick (Jennifer), Amanda, Miranda, Garrett, Jerron, Ryan, Tyler, Cynthia (Jeremy), Jonathan (Rachel) and Christina (Brian); six step-grandchildren, Stacy, Heather, Brett, Ronnie, Jeannie and Joe; 24 great-grandchildren, Ryder, Kasie (Courtney), Karissa, Aaron, Michael, Abigail, Rylee, Camryn, Parker, Teela, Kristen, Brandi, Bethany, Katelynn, Jenna, Chloe, Waylon, Shayla, Alayna, Jaxson, Avalyn, Landon, Jonathan Jr., Devin and a great-grandson due in August; and 15 step-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law Pam Alexander; brother George T. (Virginia) Drew Jr.; sister-in-law Catherine (Carroll) Henning and brother-in-law Robert L. Henning; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Robert in 2000; daughter Sheryl Whitehead in 2002; sons Patrick Alexander in 1976 and Timothy Alexander in 2009; granddaughter Sherri in infancy; brothers and sisters-in-law James (Grace) Alexander and Marie (Bernard) Flood; and sister-in-law Margaret Henning.

A private Mass of Christian burial was held. Burial took place at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Albany. Shriner Hager Gohlke Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at shriner111.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Pleasant View Nursing Home for its loving care and compassion during Gloria’s stay there.