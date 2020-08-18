RITA PUNZEL

Rita Fey Punzel, 73, of Janesville, passed away at Riverside Terrace in Beloit on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. She was born in Monroe, WI, on Jan. 5, 1947, the daughter of Ervin and Ruth (Williams) Hauri. She grew up in the Beloit/Orfordville area and attended Orfordville High School. She married Richard A. Punzel on Aug. 11, 1967. They had two sons, Robbert and Rodney.

Rita Fey was employed as an industrial sewer by Freeman Shoe Company, The Upholstery Shop and Accudyne.

Rita Fey was active in bowling for many years and served as a youth coach for bowling at Playmore Bowl. She enjoyed going to tournaments where Richard was a participant. She also enjoyed camping, especially going with her family when her sons were growing up.

Rita Fey Punzel is survived by her two sons: Robbert Punzel and Rodney (Julie) Punzel, both of Janesville; her three special granddaughters who were the light of her life, Katrina (Nick) Gilbank, Sydney (Cameron Letts) Punzel and Madelynn Punzel; three sisters, Janet Wagner, Nancy (Dan) Buroker and Martha (Terry) Hermlinger; numerous sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Her husband, Richard Punzel, preceded Rita in death on March 27, 2018. Her parents, her brother Warner “Butch” Hauri and his wife, Linda, her brother Richard Hauri and his wife Sandria and her brother-in-law Kenneth Wagner also preceded her in death.

Funeral services were held Aug. 17 at Henke-Clarson Funeral home in Janesville. The Rev. Jerry Amstutz officiated. Burial followed in Milton Lawns Memorial Park.