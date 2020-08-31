Marlene Meinert, age 80, died Aug. 28, 2020, at the Janesville Mercy Hospital.

She lived, she loved, she kept Jesus in her heart and she was blessed with two sons and their families. Marlene was born Sept. 20, 1939, in Freeport, Illinois.

She was a farmer’s daughter and a country girl at heart with lifelong friends and new friendships too.

She worked over 15 years at Woodbridge Corp. in Brodhead in accounting. Her favorite past times were reading, working on jig saw and crossword puzzles and collecting stamps and knick knacks.

She is survived by two sons, Jeff (Tracy) and Ted (Tao); four grandchildren, Tony, Kyle (Jillian), Jade (Daniel) and Brandon; three great-grandchildren, Abraham, Max and Emmett; and a sister, Jean Loewe, and her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roger and Ethel McCulloch.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed in Marlene’s memory to the Orfordville Public Library, 519 E. Beloit Street, Orfordville, WI 53576.

Per her wishes there will be a private family service at Chapel Hill Memorial Park in Freeport, Illinois, at a later date.

The DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead is assisting the family. Go online to

dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com or call 608-897-2484 for more information.