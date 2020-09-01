Brodhead teacher notches state honor. Kintzle among five selected for excellence

A local educator is one of five selected as Wisconsin Teacher of the Year for 2021.

Brooke Kintzle (nee Lederman) teaches cross-categorical special education at Brodhead Middle School.

Kintzle has taught at the school since 2014, where she “strives to create an inclusive and trauma-sensitive environment in her classroom,” according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

“Brooke is a fantastic teacher that demonstrates a great passion for her students and profession,” Brodhead School District Superintendent Leonard Lueck said in an email. “She makes building relationships with her students a No. 1 priority.

Pick up the Sept. 2nd print edition for the full story….