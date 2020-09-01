 

Brodhead teacher notches state honor. Kintzle among five selected for excellence

Members of Brooke Kintzle’s family were on hand last week when she was named one of five Wisconsin Teachers of the Year. Pictured from the left are Kintzle’s brother, Mitchell Lederman; her parents, Michelle and Lon Lederman; her husband, Mike Kintzle; and Kintzle.

A local educator is one of five selected as Wisconsin Teacher of the Year for 2021.

Brooke Kintzle (nee Lederman) teaches cross-categorical special education at Brodhead Middle School.

Kintzle has taught at the school since 2014, where she “strives to create an inclusive and trauma-sensitive environment in her classroom,” according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

“Brooke is a fantastic teacher that demonstrates a great passion for her students and profession,” Brodhead School District Superintendent Leonard Lueck said in an email. “She makes building relationships with her students a No. 1 priority.

Pick up the Sept. 2nd print edition for the full story….

 
 
 