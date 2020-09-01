She ‘walks with’ Alzheimer’s patients. Monroe caregiver chairs annual walk
Longtime volunteer and caregiver Ronda Toepfer will serve as the honorary chair of the 19th annual Green County Alzheimer’s Walk.
Toepfer is a resident assistant at Aster Assisted Living in Monroe.
“I’ve been involved with the Alzheimer’s Walk for over 17 years,” Toepfer said in a news release. “I’ve been a caregiver for just as long.
“I like the feeling when you help someone and have an appreciation for the work I do.”
