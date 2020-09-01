 

She ‘walks with’ Alzheimer’s patients. Monroe caregiver chairs annual walk

Ronda Toepfer is the honorary chair of this year’s Green County Alzheimer’s Walk. Walkers may choose their own routes and places to walk and raise money for the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin.

Longtime volunteer and caregiver Ronda Toepfer will serve as the honorary chair of the 19th annual Green County Alzheimer’s Walk.

Toepfer is a resident assistant at Aster Assisted Living in Monroe.

“I’ve been involved with the Alzheimer’s Walk for over 17 years,” Toepfer said in a news release. “I’ve been a caregiver for just as long.

“I like the feeling when you help someone and have an appreciation for the work I do.”

