Joseph H. Nash, age 66, of Janesville, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Mercy Hospital, Janesville. He was born in Valparaiso, Indiana, on Nov. 20, 1953, the son of Dr. Charles and Genevieve (Wittl) Nash. Joe married the former Pennie Edwards and they had two sons, Chris and Adam. They later divorced. He was the manager for Piggly Wiggly food store in Brodhead for many years. Joe was an avid pool player, and enjoyed golfing, traveling to Las Vegas for his annual trip, watching “Andy Griffith” re-runs, but most of all spending time with his family.

He is survived by his two boys, Chris and Adam Nash; a sister, Charlene (Jean) Martin of Janesville; four nieces, Carrie Jo Cookson, Michelle Martin, Jennifer (Aaron) Berger and Corinna (Doug) Sueflohn; and five great- nieces and nephews, Michael, Kiera, Kayla, Katie and Evan. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Charles and John Nash; a sister, Claudia Cookson; and a nephew, Michael Nash.

A celebration of Joe’s life was held Sept. 8 at the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 21 S. Austin Road, Janesville. Interment will be at a later date in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. For condolences, go online to whitcomb-lynch.com.