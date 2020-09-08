Richard A. Coplien, age 70, of Brodhead, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at his home after a long battle with cancer. He was born on Nov. 4, 1949, in Monroe, the son of Earl and Beatrice (Pinnow) Coplien. He graduated from Brodhead High School in 1967. He started out working on a dairy farm, then worked at Woodbridge Corp., Stoughton Trailers and Brodhead School District, retiring in 2015. Richard married Diane E. Weis on Aug. 1, 1970, in Janesville; he later married Carol A. Erb on April 21, 2007, in Brodhead. He loved to collect and plant hostas; he also enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Carol, of Brodhead; his sons, Robert (Donna) Coplien of St. Cloud, Minnesota, and Richard (Miranda) Coplien of Janesville; three grandchildren, Ryan, Hunter and Sydney; a brother, Kurt (Jane) Coplien of Monroe; two sisters, Phyllis (Tom) Nordkye of Middleton and Dorothy (Alvin) Wire of Winslow, Illinois; sisters-in-law, Nancy Coplien of Juda and Juanita Coplien of Brodhead; and step-sons, Paul Erb, Alan Erb and Chris (Melissa) Erb, all of Brodhead. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Gene, Rolland and Truman Coplien.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Everson Funeral Home in Brodhead, with the Rev. Cal Schaver officiating. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service, at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to SSM Health System, Dr. Porter, Dr. Matzke and the nurses in the oncology department for their care and support; and also a thank you to Agrace HospiceCare for their compassion.