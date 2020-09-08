Sherman D. Scheidegger, age 83, passed away on Sept. 3, 2020, at the Janesville Mercy Hospital.

Sherman was born on Nov. 29, 1936, in Beloit, Wisconsin, the son of Howard and Edith (Poff) Scheidegger. He married Shirley Anderson on April 6, 1957, in Brodhead.

Sherman owned and operated Farm and Town Roofing and Sherm’s Silo Repair for over 60 years. Sherman enjoyed hunting, especially coon hunting, doing puzzles, bird watching, dancing at Turner Hall and traveling with his wife, family and Linda. But most of all, Sherman enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Sherman was also known to have the gift of gab and always made new friends wherever he went.

Sherman is survived by his three children, Duane (Kathy) Scheidegger, Eugene Scheidegger and Shelly (Bob) Hull; a special friend, Linda Johnson; six grandchildren, Derek (Christina) Scheidegger, Brian (Amber) Scheidegger, Kendra (Joel) Aguilar, Brianna Scheidegger (Neno Heredia), Suzie Johnson (Jordan Spradlin) and Travis Hull (Amanda Doman), all of Brodhead; three step-grandchildren, Matthew (Amber) Rear, Emily (Nicholas) Krueger and Thomas (Abby) Rear and 15 great-grandchildren.

Sherman was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Shirley, on June 14, 2014; two brothers, Levi and Stanley; and a sister, Bonnie Draves.

Per Sherman’s wishes, cremains rites will be accorded with no future services. The DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead is assisting the family.

Go online to dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com or call 608-897-2484 for more information.