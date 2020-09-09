County sets free COVID-19 screening

Green County Public Health officials have announced that beginning Sept. 9, Green County will have three COVID-19 community testing sites.

Free COVID-19 testing will be available for anyone 5 years of age and older.

Individuals who need to be tested are asked to register online prior to getting tested. This is to ensure a smooth and efficient process for everyone, according to a health department news release.

