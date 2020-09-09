COVID-19 outbreak sends high school students home. District, health officials continue monitoring as school goes online until Sept. 18

Green County public health officials reported Monday that seven Brodhead High School students have tested positive for COVID-19.

The school district immediately implemented a full virtual plan for the high school, to last through Sept. 18, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.

The Brodhead School District was made aware of a student gathering that occurred the weekend before school started and later learned that one high school student had tested positive as of Sept. 4, according to the health department news release.

Pick up the Sept. 9th print edition for full story….