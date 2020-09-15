 

A teaching tradition Orfordville educator marks fourth generation at elementary school

Posted by / In Independent Register, News /

SUBMITTED PHOTO The Independent-Register
Laura Laursen, center, marks the fourth generation of Parkview Elementary School teachers in her family. The teaching tradition also includes her grandmother, Sandra, left, and mother, Vicki Neal, right. Also pictured is Laursen’s daughter, Lainey, who attends 4K in the Parkview district.

By Katelyn Black, Correspondent

First-grade teacher Laura Laursen is continuing a longtime tradition, making up the fourth generation of Parkview School District educators in her family.

The long line started with her great-grandmother and grandmother, Mildred and Sandra Olson. Mildred Olson was a reading specialist and Sandra Olson was a first- and third-grade teacher. Laursen’s grandfather, Dennis Olson, also taught sixth grade.

Pick up the Sept. 16th print edition for full story….

 
 
 