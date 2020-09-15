A teaching tradition Orfordville educator marks fourth generation at elementary school

By Katelyn Black, Correspondent

First-grade teacher Laura Laursen is continuing a longtime tradition, making up the fourth generation of Parkview School District educators in her family.

The long line started with her great-grandmother and grandmother, Mildred and Sandra Olson. Mildred Olson was a reading specialist and Sandra Olson was a first- and third-grade teacher. Laursen’s grandfather, Dennis Olson, also taught sixth grade.

