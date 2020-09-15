Hazel L. Johnson of Brodhead, age 98, passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care in Janesville, Wisconsin. She was born Nov. 13, 1921, in Argyle, Wisconsin, the daughter of Ever and Estella (Scott) Nyborg. She married Clyde Johnson in 1942 and he passed away in 1978. She later married Lloyd Johnson in 1979 and he passed away in 2009.

Hazel is survived by her children, Stella (Don) Wolter of Brodhead and Robert (Debra) Johnson of Madison; a step son, William (LeAnn) Johnson of Dixon, Missouri; a sister-in-law, Viola Tschabold; grandchildren, Kent (Rochelle) Clark, Deborah (Chip) Porter, Kevin (Kim) Clark, Sarah (Scott) Chehak and Stephen Johnson; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and numerous step grandchildren, step great-great grandchildren; two very close friends, Mary Meichtry and Janice Knight, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Hazel was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, a son, Richard Johnson; a stepson, Lloyd Johnson Jr.; a sister, Violet (Harley) Little; a brother, Arlin (Pearl) Nyborg; sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws and cousins.

Everyone loved Hazel’s infectious laugh and her cheerful personality. In her retirement years, she lived life to the fullest. She walked three miles a day for over 20 years with Velda Olson and Mary Lancaster. She enjoyed many wonderful hours of swimming at Brodhead Pool and Monroe YMCA with lots of friends who would get together aside from swimming. She enjoyed years of bowling with Golden Girls Bowling Team and a couples bowling leagues and she always had a fun time. Hazel also enjoyed fishing, camping and sitting by the campfire with Bob and Deb and the grandchildren. She loved to go out to eat with many friends and relatives. Everyone who came in contact with Hazel loved her. This includes her family, friends, neighbors and the caregivers at her home in Brodhead, in Albany Oaks, Monroe Health Center and Agrace Hospice. We will always see that smile and hear that wonderful laugh and we will always miss you, Hazel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2820 Walton Commons, Suite 132, Madison WI 53718.

Private family graveside services will be held at Greenwood Cemetery. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date; please watch the website for future times and places.

The DL Newcomer Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information, go online to dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com or call 608-897-2484.