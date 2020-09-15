Larry Allen Stefanik, age 77, of Brodhead, passed away on Sept. 10, 2020, while at the Woods Crossing Nursing Home in Brodhead.

Larry was born on March 1, 1943, in Milwaukee, the son of Paul and Marvella (Radtke) Stefanik. Larry married his wife of over 47 years, Kathleen Finley, on March 3, 1973, in Beloit, Wisconsin.

Larry was an Albany High School graduate in 1961. Larry enjoyed the outdoors and loved to go out west on hunting trips, go fishing and tend to his garden. Larry was a longtime member of St. Peter’s Lutheran church and served on the church council for three years.

Larry was an independent entrepreneur and self-employed businessman. He owned and managed a large commercial dairy farm in Green County from 1967 to 1987; owned and operated a real estate and appraisal brokerage firm as well as acquiring real estate and investment properties from 1977 to 2020. He also created and grew a residential home building company doing nine to 12 new homes per year from 1993 to2010.

Larry served on various boards and committees throughout his life, including: past president of Albany Lions Club, past president of the Green County Board of Realtors, past president of the Wisconsin Chapter Realtors Land Institute and several terms on the village and town of Albany planning and zoning committees and Albany School Board. Larry was also the 1986 Realtor of the Year for the Realtors Land Institute and Green County Board of Realtors.

Larry is survived by his wife, Kathleen; two children, Steven (Tracy) Stefanik and Lisa Stefanik; two grandchildren, Jordan (Kevin) Ile and Hailey Stefanik; three siblings, Judy (Gary) Studer of Monroe, Peggy (Lorin) Jordan of Juda and Neil (Jackie) Stefanik of Albany; an uncle, Ronald (Joan) Radtke of Brookfield, Wisconsin, and many other nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in his memory.

A public visitation was held at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home, 1105 E. Ninth Ave. in Brodhead on Sunday, Sept. 13. Private family services will be held at a later date with burial concluding at Hillcrest Cemetery in Albany.

DL Newcomer Funeral Home is serving the family. Go online to dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com or call 608-897-2484 for more information.