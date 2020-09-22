Alice Marie Badertscher, age 91, entered into God’s care on Sept. 17, 2020, at the Woods Crossing Nursing Home in Brodhead.

Alice was born Jan. 23, 1929, in Riceville, Iowa, the daughter of Amos and Gladys (Errington) Stewart. She married Allard Badertscher on Feb. 12, 1947. Allard preceded her in death on March 6, 2012.

Alice worked for many years with her husband on the family farm in Spring Grove Township before retirement. She was a former member of the United Methodist Church of Brodhead. Alice loved to play practical jokes, enjoyed crocheting, gardening, cooking, dancing and polka music and playing cards. She also enjoyed traveling and had been to Florida, out west and to Canada.

Alice is survived by three children, Lynda (Rick) Smith of Apple River, Illinois, Stewart (Pauline) Badertscher of Brodhead and Jan (Ken) Mitchell of St. Cloud, Florida; five grandchildren, Aaron (Calie), Travis (Tricia), Jon, Ron and Bridget (Todd); and nine great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Allard, in 2012; a son, Gerald, at birth; a grandson, Ryan A. Smith; and three siblings, Frank, Donnie and Helen.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery, County Highway T in Brodhead.

The DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead is assisting the family. Go online to dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com or call 608-897-2484 for more information.