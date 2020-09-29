Plans for aviation museum are taking off Organizers eye spring opening, social and educational events

By Katelyn Black, Correspondent

Brodhead’s Kelch Aviation Museum is raising money to construct its Phase II building before officially opening its display to the public this spring.

Currently located inside their Phase I hangar, this large collection of historical planes was once owned by Wisconsin airplane fanatic, Alfred Kelch. Kelch lived in Milwaukee before moving his planes to the Brodhead airport in the 1990s.

Pick up the Sept. 30 print edition for full story….