 

Plans for aviation museum are taking off Organizers eye spring opening, social and educational events

SUBMITTED PHOTO The Independent-Register
Ray Pawlisch, representing the William S. Knight Foundation, presents a donation in a symbolic U.S. Air Mail pouch to Ami Eckard-Lee, collections manager at the Kelch Aviation Museum in Brodhead. The foundation has donated $370,000 to the museum project and the recent check presentation was the final one, as museum officials get ready to start construc-tion on the Phase II building at the facility. The two are pictured near the museum’s 1929 Stearman C3-B.

By Katelyn Black, Correspondent

Brodhead’s Kelch Aviation Museum is raising money to construct its Phase II building before officially opening its display to the public this spring.

Currently located inside their Phase I hangar, this large collection of historical planes was once owned by Wisconsin airplane fanatic, Alfred Kelch. Kelch lived in Milwaukee before moving his planes to the Brodhead airport in the 1990s.

