Chamber cancels this year’s Fire & Ice Festival Activities wouldn’t allow for social distancing

By Dan Moeller, CORRESPONDENT

Brodhead’s Fire & Ice festival has been canceled for this year because of the coronavirus. The festival is traditionally held the first weekend in December.

Brodhead Chamber of Commerce President Michael Lowery made the announcement in an Oct. 3 email.

“Working closely with our team of health officials along with local and state health departments, we have made the tough decision to cancel all activities for this event.

