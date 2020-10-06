Hilary Blyth Bauman, 57, of Albany, passed away peacefully at a hospital in Washington, Missouri, on Oct. 1, 2020, with loved ones at her side. She was born June 1, 1963, in Milwaukee.

While Hilary, John, son Tyler and his girlfriend, Gaby, were on a getaway last weekend in Hermann, Missouri, to celebrate a belated 30th anniversary, Hilary suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while at dinner. She remained in a coma on life support until declared deceased on Oct. 1 due to brain inactivity.

Hilary was a loving person who was passionate about her family, animals, gardening, singing, photography, Wisconsin sports, traveling, kayaking, nature, church, healthy living and many other pursuits. She was always giving and volunteered for countless community organizations. She was incredibly intelligent and excelled in anything she pursued.

She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1986. Her work experience including working from home while the kids were young, at law firms, local newspaper ownership, library director, various state positions and her final experience with American Family Insurance in process improvement. She loved her Am Fam colleagues and during the past few months had been on loan to the State Department of Health Services to assist with their COVID Coalition.

She leaves behind her husband of 30 years, John (56); son, Tyler (29); and daughter, Alecia (27); along with puppy Willow and kitties Artemis and Juniper. Other surviving family members include sister, Jennifer (Dan) Herlache, and their sons, Mike and Nate; sister Lesley (Dave) Combs; aunt Barb (Rick) Esser and their children, Eric and Allison; and father and mother-in-law, Ed and Nancy Bauman. She was preceded in death by mother her mother, Nancy, and father, Charles.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Tyler’s girlfriend, Gaby Morris, and Alecia’s boyfriend, Drew Mather, for their support and love during this difficult time. We also extend a heartfelt thank you to the excellent staff at Mercy Hospital Washington.

Hilary’s organs were donated after she passed, so she will live on in many others and help them to do the same. She will be cremated and unfortunately, due to COVID, a visitation and funeral service will not be possible. A future memorial may occur.

Thank you to all who loved and supported Hilary and our family. She was a wonderful soul who brightened the lives of all who crossed her path. The world is a better place due to her 57 years of life and we will all be reunited in Heaven.

Donations can be sent on her behalf to either the Albany United Methodist Church, 500 Park St., Albany, WI 53502 or online at

https://albanyumchurch.com/ (upper right red box, then “give” button) or to the Green County Humane Society, N3156 Wisconsin Highway 81, Monroe, WI 53566 or online at https://www.greencountyhumane.org/