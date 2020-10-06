Jean Ann McClaren, age 81, passed away Sept. 26, 2020, at the Monroe Clinic Hospital.

Jean was born Oct. 31, 1938, in Spring Grove Township, the daughter of Alfred and Alice (Malcook) Gadow. Jean was married to Monte McClaren on Oct. 8, 1960, in Beloit, Wisconsin.

Jean was a Brodhead High School graduate in 1957 and a member of the United Methodist Church of Brodhead. Jean worked as a secretary at Beloit College; owned McClaren Machine & Tool with her husband, Monte, from 1972 to 1998 and owned and operated the McClaren Tree Farm for over 35 years before her retirement.

Jean enjoyed taking pictures of her family and spending her time with family, especially her grandchildren’s sporting events over the years. Jean also enjoyed spending time with Monte at their cottage up north.

Jean is survived by her three children, Tom (Lisa) McClaren, Tammy McElmery (Flint) and Terri (David) Shultz; 11 grandchildren, Eric (Kristi), Kaylee, Ashlen, Kyle, Jason (Katie), Alex (Hollie), Joseph, Angel (Ryan), Sara, Shane and Alyson; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Shirley (Jerry) Murray; a special nephew, David Gadow; her cat, Lilly; and many other nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Monte, in 2010; a brother, Donald Gadow; and a great-granddaughter, Katie Jo.

A visitation was held at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead on Thursday, Oct. 1; funeral services followed. Final burial concluded at Greenwood Cemetery in Brodhead on Friday, Oct. 2.

