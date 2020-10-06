Robert E. Miller, age 26, of Brodhead, died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at his grandparents’ house. He was born on April 20, 1994, at Beloit Memorial Hospital in Beloit, Wisconsin, the son of Allen and Ellen (Gilbank) Miller. Robert attended school at The Wisconsin Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Janesville, Wisconsin, as well as Parkview School District in Orfordville, Wisconsin.

Robert was diagnosed with a fatal neurologic disease in December of 1994. With his family’s best efforts, they tried giving Robert a normal life as much as they could. They wanted to share Robert with the rest of the world, so Robert was included in many family trips around Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Robert enjoyed being outdoors, so many family trips included boat tours, Packers games, Milwaukee Brewers games, waterparks, snowmobiling and four-wheeling. His Dad designed a seat that would attach into his snowmobile as well as a snow trailer. Robert shared the snow trailer with his Grandma Gilbank on multiple trips. His Dad also designed an ATV trailer so Robert could enjoy the trails with his family.

Family was an important part of Robert’s life. He is survived by his parents, Allen and Ellen Miller of Brodhead; sister, Alexis Miller; paternal grandparents, Delores (Rex) McHardie; numerous aunts, uncles and many loving cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Paul E. Miller, and maternal grandparents, Joseph and Luella Gilbank.

“When his spirit flies free, may he look down on us, and finally hear our prayers for him, and feel our love and know we always prayed the best for him. He’s always been an Angel Boy and a blessing to all who loved him. He accepted our love and care for him. Now we can think of him, knowing he sees, he hears, he dances and flies with the angels. In perfect joy.” Written by Laurie Favreau (family friend as well as caregiver for many years).

God picks special parents to care for his angel children. Robert has always been a blessing to us, and we are grateful that God chose us; we just hope that we gave Robert the best life we could.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Robert’s name can be sent to the Global Foundation of Peroxisomal Disorders (thgfpd.org).

A celebration of life will be held at a later day at our house.

Everson Funeral Home is assisting the family.