Rooted in tradition Visitors, family growers enjoy harvest time at Ten Eyck Orchard

With the fall season in full swing, Brodhead’s Ten Eyck Orchard is as busy as ever. Located along Wisconsin Highway 11 just outside of town, the orchard is owned by fifth- and sixth-generation farmers Rob and Drew Ten Eyck.

Because of the lack of labor and coronavirus concerns, visitors won’t be allowed to pick their own apples this fall. Still, Ten Eyck will give visitors the opportunity to try at least 20 apple varieties over the next few weekends.

In addition, Ten Eyck will continue to sell popular homemade items such as honey, caramel apples and doughnuts, made right on-site. The six-acre corn maze is also open, and anyone who finishes the maze gets to enjoy a free apple.

