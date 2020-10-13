DUANE MALCOOK KAREN ‘KAY’ (TEAL) MALCOOK

Duane and Karen “Kay” (Teal) Malcook of Brodhead, both passed away on Oct. 9, 2020. Duane passed away while under hospice care at Agrace Janesville inpatient unit and later that evening, Kay passed away while at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Monroe.

Duane was born Dec. 17, 1941, in Brodhead, the son of Raymond and Mildred (Schwartz) Malcook. Kay was born Oct. 31, 1941, in Janesville, the daughter of Arthur and Genevieve (Fell) Teal. Duane and Kay were married on June 17, 1961, and spent more than 59 years together.

Duane was a former Spring Grove Township chairman. He had sold Tracy corn seed and was a father figure to many nieces and nephews.

Kay enjoyed helping with AFS and served as Dairy Queen chairperson for a number of years. She enjoyed attending Greenco activities with her daughter, Shelly. Kay loved celebrating her Halloween birthday by handing out king-size candy bars.

Their farm was home to three AFS students and many of their nieces and nephews. A lot of wonderful memories were created on their farm.

Duane and Kay are survived by their four children, Sandra (Rick) Barnes of Milton, Shari (Kevin) Havron of Janesville, Scott Malcook of Brodhead and Steven Malcook (Jackie) of Brodhead; four grandchildren, Lindsey (Don) Ritt, Zachary (Erin) Havron, Sydney Barnes and Karlie Malcook; four great-grandchildren, Maisie and Scout Havron and Maeve and Deklan Ritt; Duane’s sister, Violet Truman; AFS daughter, Annemarie Surmely-Studer from Switzerland (1980-1981); a sister-in-law, Char Hamilton, of Stoughton and other relatives and friends.

Duane and Kay were both preceded in death by their parents; a daughter, Shelly Ann Malcook on Oct. 29, 2013; Duane’s brother, Raymond Malcook Jr.; and Kay’s brother, Bob Teal.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family in Duane and Kay’s memory.

A public visitation will held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead. Due to COVID19 occupancy rules, the family asks for patience as you might be asked to wait as we stagger friends into the building. Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the Mt. Hope Cemetery on Mt. Hope Road, rural Brodhead.

Go online to dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com or call 608-897-2484 for more information.