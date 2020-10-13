 

Hard times, hard work made easier when shared among friends Farmers help Brewer family harvest soybeans after losing mother and father within months

Posted by / In Independent Register, News /

SUBMITTED PHOTO The Independent-Register
Members of the Brewer family gather for a photo in the soybean field on harvest day. The adults, from the left, are Tony Brewer, Nicole Brewer, Tami Behnke, Brian Behnke and Traci Brewer with youngsters Jaxson and Kinslee.

By Mary Hookham, Correspondent

Glenn and Joann Brewer’s three adult children, Tami, Traci and Tony, are grateful for the lessons their parents taught them. The most important lesson is how to be happy doing the work that needs to be done each day on the family’s dairy and crop farm on County Highway C outside Albany.

The elder Brewers both passed away earlier this year after fighting cancer for the last few years. Glenn died in February and Joann died in September.

Pick up the Oct. 14th print edition for full story….

 
 
 