Farmers stressed as virus outbreak drags on Technology troubles, mental health issues complicate operations

By Mary Hookham, Correspondent

Many farmers believe in being eternal optimists. Technology woes, mental health issues and fluctuating commodity prices have optimists feeling saddened this year. But farmers are looking to the future for hope, better prices and fewer sources of stress.

“We have to remember that farmers and agribusinesses are no different than any other business with people and families concerned over the virus itself,” said Ben Huber, certified crop adviser with Insight FS of Monroe.

Technological difficulties have been central to the struggles of farmers during this year’s coronavirus outbreak. Even though the lack of high-speed internet service is an ongoing issue for farmers, it has been highlighted this year.

