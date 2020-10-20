It’s peak season for deer versus vehicle incidents State advises motorists to slow down, be on the lookout

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation, State Patrol and partner law enforcement agencies are reminding motorists to be alert for the potential of deer darting across roadways during upcoming weeks.

Deer versus vehicle crashes typically peak during the October and November “rutting” period when bucks pursue potential mates.

“The best strategy to protect yourself and minimize the chance of hitting a deer is to buckle up, slow down and watch the road ahead carefully,” said David Pabst, director of the Wisconsin DOT Bureau of Transportation Safety. “Deer can be seen any time of day, but they’re especially active around dusk and dawn.”

