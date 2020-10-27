Betty May Wenger, age 91, of Brodhead, passed peacefully into the presence of her Savior on Oct. 20, 2020.

Betty was born in Monroe, Wisconsin, on May 25, 1929, the daughter of Ernest and Lillian (Kundert) Nafzger. She married LaVern Wenger on May 1, 1948, at her family home in Juda. LaVern preceded her in death on June 2, 1991.

Betty farmed with her husband for many years at their family farm in Spring Grove Township and also worked for over 30 years as a data key punch operator at Swiss Colony. Betty was affiliated with the Brodhead Gospel Hall and was born again in November of 1956; after considering truth found in the Bible about her need of forgiveness of her sin, she rested upon the words of John 3:18, 36. “He that believeth on Him is not condemned; he that believeth on the Son hath everlasting life.” Betty said, “I believe God!”

Betty enjoyed traveling and went to Switzerland four times, but Betty was most fond of her flower gardens she grew at the family farm.

Betty is survived by her four children, Patricia Wenger of Brodhead, Jacqueline (John) Schmaedick of Darlington, Michael (Lois) Wenger and Mark (Kelly) Wenger, both of Brodhead; 14 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Emma Wenger of Argyle, and many other relatives and friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, LaVern, in 1991; four siblings, Herbert Donald Nafzger, Fred Nafzger, Gladys Nafzger and Joyce Sutfin; and her stepmother, Mildred Nafzger.

A visitation was held at the DL Newcomer Funeral home in Brodhead on Oct. 23. Funeral services were held Oct. 24 at Greenwood Cemetery in Monroe.

For more information, go online to dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com or call 608-897-2484.