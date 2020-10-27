Cover crop acreage grows in Green County Farmers make the most of what’s below to feed soil

By Mary Hookham, Correspondent

Cover crops are the way of the future in the agriculture industry. Their use is gaining popularity around the state of Wisconsin and especially in the Driftless Region of the state. Green County continues to increase acreage planted in cover crops every year.

“Planting cover crops is the right thing to do and it does pay,” said cash cropper Jerry Daniels, who farms 800 acres with his wife, Barb, in the Brodhead area.

