Christine Belle Hammon, age 81, of Evansville, passed away Oct. 27, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville.

Christine was born July 6, 1939, in Brodhead, the daughter of Ralph and Helen (Matzke) Jones. Christine graduated from Brodhead High School in 1957 and later married LaMerl Hammon on Feb. 8, 1959, at the United Methodist Church of Brodhead (formerly EUB).

Christine was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church of Brodhead. She drove school bus for more than 45 years and was owner of C & L Transportation from 1993 to 2014.

Christine is survived by her husband, LaMerl Hammon; four children, Richard (Kimberly) Hammon, Robert (Karen) Hammon, Teresa Hammon and Kathleen Smith; a sister, Caroline (Gerald) Kamps; a brother, Curtis (Karen) Jones; six grandchildren, Kyle, Jeffrey, Andrew, Kendall, Michael and Jacob; three great-grandchildren, Jasmine, Javien and James; and many other nieces and nephews.

Christine was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Tonya, in 2018; and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Darwin and Marge Dobbs.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family in her memory.

Private family services will be held at a future date. Public graveside services were held at the East Magnolia Cemetery on County Highway A on November 2, 2020.

The DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead is assisting the family. For more information, go online to www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com or call 608-897-2484.